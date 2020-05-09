Three or four thousand years ago, or longer, our Biblical ancestors figured out different ways to deal with sickness and disease. They put them into two main categories of what we call today communicable and non-communicable. Skin diseases, some Bibles call it “leprosy”, went on the communicable list. Separation and isolation became the first line of treatment.
In Leviticus 13 it says that at the first sign of a skin eruption, the man is to be taken to the “doctor”. (In those days the priest was the doctor). A positive diagnosis meant the man went into isolation, into his little square box of a house, take two aspirin, and come back in seven days for a check-up. The whole point of the practice was to keep the disease from spreading. It worked quite well as a disease control practice back then and is still in use today and is now called “quarantine”. Quarantine as a word did not exist until the year 1377. Where did it come from?
From a disaster, of course. The pandemic most often called The Black Death, came in waves beginning in 1347 in Europe. Most estimates say that half the population of Europe and Asia died from it. In a small village it could spread very quickly. A traveling rug merchant made regular visits to his customers. He tells of coming to one village of 600 people on his regular two week circuit and finding all were dead from the plague. Obviously, they had no vaccines nor miracle drugs. The people in and around Venice and other cities on the Mediterranean Sea figured out that traders and travelers along the coast spread the Black Death.
Cities started closing their ports to all shipping for “trentina” – thirty days. When a ship came into port, everything and everybody had to stay on board, or on small islands, for 30 days. The thirty days of isolation helped but did not solve the problem. The leaders in Venice said, “We need ten more days to make it 40 days. Forty day periods were called “cuarentina”.
The cuarentina worked because the Black Death time line was 37 days or less, from infection to death. With children death could happen within eight days.
And so, a new meaning of an old word entered the vocabulary of the world. In English we spell it “quarantine”. What began as a simple number — any forty days — has taken on lots of meanings in the last 600 years. It has been applied to Bible stories. Noah and family spent cuarentina jammed into a floating zoo. Jesus did self-cuarentina at the beginning of his ministry. Many Christians spend cuarentina — Lent boxed in by denial rules.
From the simple math of four quarts equal a gallon the idea has grown to be applied to the four walls of house or military building. Soldiers and sailors live in quarters and report headquarters. For discipline, men are confined to quarters. “Quarters” has come to mean almost any building of specialized confinement people live in. (Four quarters make a dollar, but not a barracks.) To speak correctly then, if you are confined to quarters for the COVID-19 recommended fourteen days, then you are not in quarantine. You need cuarentina (40 days) for that.
