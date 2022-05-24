Abbigail Jackson Sprinkles, 59, of Gray, passed away Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late James T. Jackson Jr. and Wilma Jean Logan Jackson born on December 14, 1962 in Pineville.
Abbigail was a lab technician for 36 years with the Pineville Community Hospital and was currently employed with the Knox County Public Schools as a College and Career Navigator at Knox Central High School. She was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.
On July 14, 1984, she united in marriage with Charles C. Sprinkles and to this union two children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jean and Teresa Jackson; a niece, Addie Miracle; a nephew, Benjamin Sprinkles and her father-in-law, Carnell Sprinkles.
Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Charles C. Sprinkles of Gray; two dearly loved children, Courtney Sprinkles Murphy and husband, Chris, and Charles Alexander “Alex” Sprinkles and wife, Macey, all of Barbourville; two cherished granddaughters, Carley Alexandra Sprinkles Murphy and Caelleann Laurel Murphy; three sisters, Marilyn Coffey and husband, Jim, of Lily, Denise Abner and husband, Steve, of Gray and Diana “Cookie” Miracle and husband, Dempsey, of Middlesboro; mother-in-law, Joan Sprinkles of Barbourville; a brother-in-law, Kelly Sprinkles and wife, Amy, of Barbourville; several nieces and nephews including a loving niece, Demi J.; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, May 25 at 2 P.M. with Pastor David Barnard and Pastor Ralph Halcomb officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Alex Sprinkles, Steve Abner, Dempsey Miracle, Chris Murphy, Austin Sprinkles, Clay Sprinkles and Kelly Sprinkles.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Wednesday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Locust Grove Baptist Church, 6158 KY 1304, Girdler, KY 40943 in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
