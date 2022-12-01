Anne Cecile Phillips Page fell asleep in Jesus at her home on the evening of Saturday, November 26, 2022. Many loved ones were present and her passing was sudden, but peaceful. She was 95 years old.
Mrs. Page was born on June 11, 1927 to Robert and Kathleen Phillips in Augusta, Georgia. She was the second of two daughters.
Known to friends and family by her childhood nicknames of “Mike” and “Duchess”, Mrs. Page was raised in North Augusta, South Carolina. She was a member of the Bethlehem Advent Christian Church of Augusta Georgia, and attended faithfully for 84 years.
She was united in marriage to Weldon Glenn Page on December 5, 1946. This union was blessed by two daughters and lasted 75 years. They made their home in North Augusta and lived there happily for 65 years.
In 2012, she and her husband Weldon relocated to Barbourville to be closer to family.
Mrs. Page was a homemaker who found joy in caring for others. She loved finding deals at the Salvation Army and taught her grandchildren the thrill of dumpster-diving. Although personally a spend-thrift, she gave generously. Her favorite charity was St. Jude Children’s Hospital. She loved animals as much as she loved people and cared for them with the same tenderness and patience.
She accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized at 12 years old. She signed every letter, birthday, Christmas, and greeting card with the reference, Numbers 6:24-26. “The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make His face shine upon you, and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon; daughter, Kathleen and sister, Mary.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura and son-in-law, George Karl of Massachusetts; best friend of over 80 years, Betty Lee of S.C.; son-in-law, Leonard Lester of Barbourville; 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Her funeral service will be conducted at the First Advent Christian Church Wednesday, December 7 at 11 A.M. with Rev. George Karl and Rev. Leonard Lester officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Evans Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Joshua Lester, Weldon Lester, George Karl III, Daniel Karl, Travis Carmack and Jason Houston.
Friends may call at the church Wednesday after 10 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
