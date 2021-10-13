After cancelling the 2020 festival due to the pandemic, the 2021 Woolly Worm Festival will be held this year on October 22nd through the 24th in downtown Beattyville. This festival is a 3 day event and officially begins Friday evening at 5:00pm. Saturday, the festival begins at 9:00am and runs late with live entertainment. Sunday’s festivities begin at 9:00am and last till the closing ceremony at 5:30pm.
Beattyville is located 20 minutes south of Highway 11 from the Beattyville/Slade exit 33 off the Mountain Parkway.
-Woolly Worm races every day with the championship races at 4:00pm on Sunday. Participants, both children and adults, can bring their own Woolly Worm.
- Crafts: Over 150 vendor both along Main St. featuring local handmade crafts. - Food: Blooming opinions, BBQ, funnel cakes, teriyaki chicken skewers, and the unique Frankenspud!
- Live entertainment on 2 stages. Be sure to check the updated schedule and lineup at www.woollywormfest.com.
WW Car Show: The WW Car show always brings in over 100 classic cars and is located behind the former Beattyville Elementary/ Beattyville Grade building on Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm.
