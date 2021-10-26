Attention all LCMHS Band Alumni! If you are interested in playing with the Pep Band, our first practice will be Tuesday, Nov. 2nd from 5pm-7pm. Even if you do not currently own an instrument, you can still participate! Please let Mr. Tony Barrett of LCMHS know if you plan to attend, so he can send you the sheet music.
