Students may still either engage in NTI or attend at the family's election!
Breathitt County’s Board of Education had a specially convened meeting August 7, 2020. Resulting from that meeting, the first day of school, regarding when students report, has been moved from August 24 to September 8, 2020.
As has before been reported, the students still will have an election regarding whether they want to attend in person or continue the non-traditional instruction students experienced the last part of the previous school year.
Again, this is a developing story and we are likely to have more information regarding this in our Wednesday’s paper edition of The Jackson Times-Voice. Even this date is subject to change. Any such change will be solely based on Covid-19 guidelines promulgated and published Kentucky-wide.
