Drivers who use KY 1071 between KY 30 and the Jackson County line in Owsley County will need to find an alternate route during working hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 27-28. The road will be closed between Merida Smith Road (milepoint 0.310) and the KY 30 east intersection (milepoint 0.872) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.
The closures are necessary to install drainage structures incidental to the construction of the new KY 30 alignment that is being built between Travellers Rest and Tyner. This is in the area where the relocated KY 30 will cross KY 1071 via a new bridge.
KY 1071 is often used by drivers seeing a shortcut between Owsley and Lee counties, and Gray Hawk and McKee in Jackson County.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 30 and US 421 through Jackson County; or KY 30, KY 399, KY 587, and KY 3445 through Lee and Jackson counties; as alternate routes.
Approximately 325 vehicles use this section of KY 1071 each day.
