Just Announced: Beattyville Blood Drive

Donate blood to save local lives and receive limited-edition Kentucky socks! Lee County ATC Oct. 8th 9am-2pm. Sponsored by HOSA. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-olds can donate with a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
