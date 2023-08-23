     Drivers who use KY 399 (Duck Fork) in Lee County should prepare to use an alternate route on Saturday, Aug. 26. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.53 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This is just south of Delvinta Road, approximately a half-mile north of the Owsley County line and 1.5 miles south of KY 587 at Idamay. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m. No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 587, KY 11, KY 30, and KY 3536 (Old KY 30) through Levi and Vincent as an alternate route to bypass the work location. Fewer than 375 vehicles use this section of KY 399 each day.

