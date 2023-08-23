Drivers who use KY 399 (Duck Fork) in Lee County should prepare to use an alternate route on Saturday, Aug. 26. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.53 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This is just south of Delvinta Road, approximately a half-mile north of the Owsley County line and 1.5 miles south of KY 587 at Idamay. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m. No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 587, KY 11, KY 30, and KY 3536 (Old KY 30) through Levi and Vincent as an alternate route to bypass the work location. Fewer than 375 vehicles use this section of KY 399 each day.
Latest News
- Zac Efron 'crushed' after travel show axed
- Monica Bellucci lifts lid on romance with 'wonderful' Tim Burton
- Taylor Swift concert security guard claims he was fired after asking fans to take his picture
- Zac Efron 'crushed' after travel show axed
- The West Wing cast reunite on picket line
- Chip & Joanna Gaines Developing Roller Skating Dance Competition Series
- OC District Court Docket July 26-August 3, 2023
- OC District Court Docket August 10, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcycle Accident Proves Fatal in Annville, KY
- Madison County Property Transfers: August 3 - 4, 2023
- Madison County Property Transfers: August 7 -9, 2023
- Gray Hawk Woman Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence Against Juvenile
- Shauna Olivia Prater
- Loucreasia Elizabeth White
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 31 - August 2, 2023
- Charles Newton Turner
- Violet Jean Baker White
- Public Complaints Lead to Drug-Related Arrests
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.