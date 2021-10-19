Drivers who use KY 52 in Lee County on Hatton Holler Hill between Beattyville and Irvine will have to find an alternate route beginning Monday, Oct. 18. The road will be closed at milepoint 4.2 through Friday, Oct. 22, for replacement of a drainage structure.
The project location is between KY 2453 (Old Landing Road) and KY 399 (Heidelberg Road). All travel between Beattyville and Irvine will be impacted, as will traffic from Lee attempting to reach Richmond.
Due to the nature of the project, the road will be closed during evening and overnight hours, not just when workers are present. No signed detour will be posted.
Drivers can use KY 11, the Mountain Parkway, KY 82, and KY 89 through Wolfe and Powell counties via Clay City as an alternate route.
