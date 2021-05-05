be

Drivers who use KY 587 (Farmers Ridge) in Lee County will need to find another route on Thursday, May 6. The road will be closed near milepoint 4.3 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is between Shady Lane and Lucians Lane.

   Work will begin around 8:30 a.m., and should be completed by 3 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

   No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use US 421, KY 3445, KY 1071, KY 30, and KY 399 through Jackson and Owsley counties as an alternate route. Local roads (Hale Ridge and Todds roads) are also available to bypass the closure location for passenger vehicles. Motorists should plan their trips accordingly. 

