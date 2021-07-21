Drivers who use KY 708 in Owsley County will need to find an alternate route on Wednesday, July 21.
The highway will be closed in two locations, between milepoints 0.6 and 0.7 and between milepoints 2.2 and 2.3, for replacement of two drainage pipes.
The first location is just south of Moores Branch Road and north of the KY 1717 intersection.
The second location is approximately 0.2 miles south of the Lee County line.
Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 4:30 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 52, KY 11, and KY 30 through Lee County as an alternate route.
Around 300 vehicles use this portion of KY 708 each day.
In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.