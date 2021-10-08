The Lee County School District is currently offering many various employment opportunities, both part time and full time, and certified and non certified.
The following is a list of open part time or ‘as needed’ positions: home hospital/homebound instructor, gifted and talented teacher, extended school teachers- elementary, substitute teachers, substitute cooks, substitute bus drivers, various coaching opportunities.
The following is open positions for full time or certified personnel:
middle school ELA/ advise teacher/ advisor, speech therapist, classified: intervention instructor virtual academy, instructional assistant- mental health support, instructional assistant- monitor- elementary custodian, manager of transportation and vehicle maintenance, bus drivers.
For applications please visit the lee.kyschools.us webpage.
Applications may be scanned and emailed to Shana.minter@lee.kyschools.us or Sarah.wasson@lee.kyschools.us.
For questions please phone 606.464.5000.
