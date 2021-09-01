The Lee County Board of Education will hold a public hearing in the Lee County Board of Education Board Room on September 08, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. to hear public comments regarding a proposed general fund tax levy of 49.2 cents on real property and 49.2 cents on personal property.
The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2021 was 49.2 cents on real property and 49.2 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $1,468,567. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 49.2 cents on real property and 49.2 cents on personal property is expected to produce $1,493,425.46. Of this amount $311,214.60 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2022 is 47.1 cents on real property and 47.5 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $1,432,101.79.
The general areas to which revenue of $24,858.46 above 2021 revenue is to be allocated are as follows: Cost of collections, $994.46; building fund, $5,000.00; instruction, $10,000.00; transportation, $5,000.00; and maintenance of plant, $3,864.
The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.
Please note that this rate of 49.2 is the same as the current tax rate and not an increased rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.