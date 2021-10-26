KY Transportation Cabinet is test driving a new popup driver licensing program in Lee, Caldwell, Hart and Owen Counties this November. Residents of those counties may visit the popup for any service that is offered in the KYTC regional offices, including upgrading to a REAL ID. Appointments required and can be made at drive.ky.gov. Walk ins not accepted. The traveling service currently only accepts credit/debit cards. NOTE: this popup will be for license and ID services only. Testing will still be handled by Ky State Police and will not be offered at the popup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.