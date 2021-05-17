The board of directors of Stone Coal Cemetery, located on Farmers Ridge (KY 587) in Lee County, has decided to cancel this year’s annual memorial service due to lingering concerns over COVID-19. The service is held annually the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend and was also not held last year because of the virus.
Family members are encouraged to pay their respects to loved ones buried in the cemetery individually again this year, with hopes that the service can be held as normal in 2022.
The cemetery relies totally on individual contributions from relatives of those interred for upkeep and maintenance. Since the cancelation of the service means that a collection cannot be taken at the cemetery, donations should be mailed to the cemetery’s treasurer, Dorsey Creech, 211 Bradshaw Hills Road, McKee KY 40447.
