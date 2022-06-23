More than 1,500 sites will serve meals to Kentucky children this summer. The number of Summer Food Service Program meal sites and meals served has increased in recent years as awareness of, and participation in, the program has increased.
Site locations and meal service times vary across the state. There are several ways to find a Summer Food Service Program site:
Text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304;
Visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks; or
Call (866) 348-6479
The Summer Food Service Program is part of the National Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
