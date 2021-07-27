The Family of Dr. James B. Noble would like to Thank everyone for their calls, texts, messages, cards, money, food, flowers and other gifts during this most difficult time of our lives. We will never forget the kindness that has been shown to us. We would like to thank Rev. Ricky Isaacs for performing the eulogy and tribute to our loved one, A very special Thank You to Mr. Mike Newnam, Owner of Newnam Funeral Home for his memorial to our loved one. There are not enough words to express our sincere appreciation for the beautiful memorial to our loved one. We will never forget what you did. We also want to Thank a special friend, Tarasita Williams who also works at Newnam Funeral Home for her kindness, support and love shown to all of us during this difficult time. We want to say Thank You to the six men who served as pall bearers:Joe Young, Mitch Cornelius, Justin Shuler, Jonathan Shuler, Brandon Marshall and Josh Semtak and another Thank You to Mike Newnam for also assisting as an additional pall bearer. Thanks to the Three Forks Tradition and The Beattyville Enterprise for making sure we had extra copies of the papers that contained our loved one’s story of his passing. God bless each of you for your words of support, your prayers and most importantly your friendship.
Our loss was also a loss for Dr. Noble’s friends and patients. Dr. Noble and his staff regarded their patients as their extended family. The office will be remaining open so that our patients can continue to be taken care of as they have been over the last 33 years.
