The Downtown Beattyville Alliance “Trick or Treat on Main Committee” just announced that the plans for the 2021 Halloween event are currently underway.
This year’s Trick or Treat on Main will be on Saturday OCTOBER 30TH, the day prior to Halloween and will begin at 6:00pm. The event will be spread out on Main Street of Beattyville beginning at the Woolly Worm park.
This year’s plans are consisting of more than candy with music, ghost stories, a Hocus Pocus movie showing, costume contests, photos ops and more!
This event, per usual, is free to attend. However, the DBA needs the aide of local businesses and officials to help pass out candy. If you or your organization would like to do so, please call 606.567.7703 or 606.464.5038.
If you would also like to support the event with any type of donation, please mail donations to DBA TOT Fund PO Box 307 Beattyville KY 41311. Sponsors will be recognized before and after the event.
