Presentation - "Caring for the angry child"
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Bluegrass Regional Grandparents/Relatives Raising Children Conference
$10 fee includes lunch and materials
To register or more info - Fayette County Extension office 859 257-5582 or at DL_CES_FAYETTE@EMAIL.UKY.EDU
The conference will be at the Clarion Hotel, 1950 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY
Dr. Malcolm Smith is America's premiere peer victimization researcher discussing bullying with a historical and cultural understanding and the ramifications.
Malcolm has been a national resource for police and schools after school shootings.
