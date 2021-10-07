10/8- No school- planning day
10/14- Picture day
10/15- Kona Ice
10/22 & 25- No school- fall break
10/26-29- Virtual open house- phone calls
10/29- Yo Dots & Halloween class parties
11/11- No school- Veteran’s Day
11 24-26- No school- Thanksgiving
10/8- No school- planning day
10/14- Picture day
10/15- Kona Ice
10/22 & 25- No school- fall break
10/26-29- Virtual open house- phone calls
10/29- Yo Dots & Halloween class parties
11/11- No school- Veteran’s Day
11 24-26- No school- Thanksgiving
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.