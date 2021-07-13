Contact: Andrea Brady
Anthem Medicaid and Wild Health Host Mobile Vaccine Events Across Commonwealth
Statewide partnership aims to increase COVID-19 vaccine access, acceptance and education to all eligible Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, KY (July 12, 2021) – A mobile vaccination unit will make getting a COVID-19 vaccine convenient and fast for Kentuckians who still need one – and those recipients who return for their second dose could win a Chromebook for protecting themselves and others from the disease.
Mobile health provider Wild Health and Anthem Medicaid are teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible Kentuckians in eight counties, making it easier for people to access the shots or get reliable information about the vaccine.
“Kentuckians who have not yet gotten a vaccine may have questions about the shot’s safety or side effects, and our team can discuss those concerns directly at these mobile events,” said Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid President in Kentucky. “As Kentucky’s trusted health partner, Anthem is committed to helping every eligible Kentuckian receive a vaccine and we will ensure that our members and the public have the resources needed to make informed, healthy choices.”
Wild Health will administer the vaccinations in eight locations across the state and will return to each site about three weeks later to administer second shots. Wild Health is a holistic health care services provider which has also partnered with the Commonwealth and the University of Kentucky to support COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
“By partnering with Anthem, we can meet Kentuckians where they are and bring much needed vaccinations to those who may have difficulty accessing health care,” said Dr. Luke Murray, Director of COVID Operations. “Each person we vaccinate gets us one step closer to herd immunity and enables us to better protect the Commonwealth as the nation continues to battle COVID-19.”
Anthem associates will offer food and information to visitors at the mobile sites, with an emphasis on increasing vaccine acceptance among all populations and communities. Anyone receiving the vaccine will get a free “I got my shot” vaccination card holder.
Eligible Anthem Medicaid members will also be able to redeem their Healthy Rewards $100 vaccine incentive online at the second shot event of each location. Anthem staff members will be available on-site for technical support and questions.
Anthem has already seen great success in a previous event at the LouVax Clinic where approximately 80 Anthem associates volunteered more than 320 hours, helping to administer nearly 2,000 vaccines in Louisville.
Locations for the COVID-19 mobile vaccine events include:
Marion (Crittenden County)
Crittenden County Public Library
204 W. Carlisle St., Marion, KY 42062
• First dose: Monday, July 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. CST
• Second dose: Monday, August 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. CST
McKee (Jackson County)
Jackson County Public Library
338 N. Main St., McKee, KY 40447
• First dose: Tuesday, July 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. EST
• Second dose: Tuesday, August 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. EST
Sandy Hook (Elliott County)
Elliott County High School
349 KY-7, Sandy Hook, KY 41171
• First dose: Monday, July 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. EST
• Second dose: Monday, August 9 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. EST
Morganfield (Union County)
County Extension Agents
1938 U.S. Highway 60, Morganfield, KY 42437
• First dose: Tuesday, July 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. CST
• Second dose: Tuesday, August 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. CST
Bedford (Trimble County)
Trimble County Public Library
35 Equity Dr., Bedford, KY 40006
• First dose: Thursday, July 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. EST
• Second dose: Thursday, August 19 from 12 to 3 p.m. EST
Lebanon (Marion County)
Marion County Public Library
201 E. Main St., Lebanon, KY 40033
• First dose: Friday, July 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. EST
• Second dose: Friday, August 13 from 12 to 3 p.m. EST
Falmouth (Pendleton County)
Pendleton County Public Library
801 Robbins Ave., Falmouth, KY 41040
• First dose: Friday, July 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. EST
• Second dose: Monday, August 23 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. EST
Liberty (Casey County)
Casey County Public Library
238 Middleburg St., Liberty, KY 42539
• First dose: Saturday, July 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. EST
• Second dose: Saturday, August 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. EST
Participants can schedule a vaccination at kyvax.wildhealth.com. Walk-ins are also welcome for those with limited internet access. For questions, please contact the Wild Health Help Desk at 859-217-4679.
