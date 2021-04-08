Shuttered Venue
Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration is opening applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) to provide emergency assistance for eligible venues affected by COVID-19.
The SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.
Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.
 
Click below to visit the SBA website, which includes frequently asked questions, video tutorials and other SVOG details. Before preparing a grant application, be sure to reference the preliminary application checklist and eligibility requirements.
 
 
