Archie Opal Turner Campbell

Archie Opal Turner Campbell, age 71, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born March 20, 1949 at Wolfcoal, KY, and was the daughter of the late Talbert and Susan Turner.-She was preceded in death by five sisters: Nannie Millie Smith, Jenny Russell, Flossie Campbell, Mima Ann Turner, and Frankie Bates.-Four brothers: Elliott Turner, James R. Turner, Talbert Turner, Jr, and Marcus Turner.-She is survived by her husband: Kash Campbell of Jackson, KY.-Two sons: James Campbell and Greg Campbell of Jackson, KY.-Two brothers: Logan Turner of Wooster, OH and Alonzo Turner of Georgetown, KY.-Two grandchildren: Ethan Alexzander Campbell and Deacon Campbell.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Noon at the Jackson Church of God, Quicksand Road, Jackson, KY with Harry Kemper officiating.-Burial in the Turner Family Cemetery at Wolfcoal, KY.-Visitation will begin at Deaton Funeral Home on Thursday, January 7 from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 REGULATIONS TO BE OBSERVED AT FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH.

