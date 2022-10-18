For anyone seeking to understand how we won the Second Iraq War (before it was given away by Hussein Obama, then re-won by President Trump in the Third Iraq War); Bing West’s The Strongest Tribe answers that question and helps readers understand the complicated world of the Middle East. Few authors today have the direct personal combat and policy making experience as does Bing West.
The Strongest Tribe opens soon after the lightning swift overthrow of Saddam Hussein. Like the late UK Football Coach Jerry Claiborne, I’m a long time observer of the “If’n” Game (E.g., “If” a frog had side pockets, he’d carry a handgun.). Just as the frog doesn’t possess sidepockets; the United States did not possess the good sense to practice simple gunboat diplomacy in Iraq circa 2003 (Cross us...We take you out...Install someone to our liking...Leave).
In hindsight, the overthrowing of Saddam Hussein should have been followed by the keeping of the existing, working Iraqi government headed by a new strongman of our choosing. A token force of 25,000 US troops based on the strategic Bakir Airbase (aka LSA Anaconda) north of Baghdad would have ensured an American presence in the heart of the Islamic snake den; ready to strike any future threats (Iran, anyone?) to our nation before it could threaten our kids. Again. Frogs sadly don’t have sidepockets.
Instead, the second phase of the Second Iraq War was a long, hard slog to break the back of Al Qaeda in Iraq (Which metastasized into ISIS during the post-2009 Obama retreat from Iraq.). Bing West puts the reader into the cramped, noise filled Marine Humvees; claustrophobic street markets patrolled on foot by US Army Cavalry Scouts; and the halls of the Pentagon in mid-2006 as President Bush ordered the ship of US strategy in Iraq turned on a dime; all of which contributed to the Islamists’ stinging defeat in Iraq by early 2008.
A parting story: As I was preparing to leave Iraq in late 2006, a local family filed a complaint concerning one of their daughters who had been killed by US Forces. As it turned out, the woman in question had been living with an IED maker from Libya. By summer ‘06, US special operations taskforces began making pre-dawn helicopter raids on houses such as the one in which the bomb maker and local woman were sleeping. Once an informant brought along by the Delta Force commandos positively identified the startled bad guy; several rifle magazines were emptied into his bed. IED problem in that area, solved.
The local family was not given an apology or blood money. Instead, they received a one sentence note: “Tell your girls to avoid terrorists.” Thus is how wars are won.
