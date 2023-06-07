Attorney General Daniel Cameron (above) sued Avid Telecom for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of robocalls across the country. This action marks the first multistate lawsuit filed by the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general seeking to crack down on illegal telecommunications activity.
“Between December 2018 and January 2023, Avid Telecom facilitated around 135 million calls to Kentucky numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry,” said Attorney General Cameron. “My office will not allow these relentless and unwanted calls to continue.”
Avid Telecom sells data, phone numbers, and dialing software, all of which help facilitate robocalls. The company also serves as an intermediate provider of telecommunications and purportedly helps route robocalls across the country.
Over the last five years, Avid sent or attempted to transmit more than 24.5 billion calls to valid U.S. phone numbers, including many on Do Not Call lists. More than 90 percent of those calls lasted less than 15 seconds, which indicates they were likely robocalls. Avid also helped make hundreds of millions of calls using spoofed or invalid caller
ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies, as well as private companies.
The attorneys general allege Avid sent or transmitted scam calls about Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, auto warranty scams, Amazon scams, DirecTV scams, credit card interest rate reduction scams, and employment scams.
This is Attorney General Cameron’s latest action to shield Kentuckians from fraud and scams.
To report a scam, visit ag.ky.gov/scams.
