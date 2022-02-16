Feb. 2
• Daughter born to Christine and Jacob Aldridge of McKee
Feb. 3
• Twin daughters born to Morgan Cantrell and Andrew Townsend of Irvine
Feb. 7
• Daughter born to Jennifer and Jeffrey Oliver of Ravenna
