Barbara Ann Turner, age 73, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Saturday December 3, 2022 at her residence.
Barbara was born on April 28, 1949 to the late Ollie Clay and Violet Naomi Goff.
Barbara is survived by her Husband; Ossie Turner of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Sons; William Turner of Jackson, Kentucky, Ricky(Stephanie) Turner of Jackson, Kentucky, Ossie Wayne Turner of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Sisters; Vicky Lynn(Richard) Oaks of Jackson, Kentucky, Mary Jane(Don) Shepherd of Florida, One Brother; David(Phyllis) Goff of Michigan, Three Grandchildren; Mindy Turner, Hannah Turner, Haleigh Turner, Great Grandson; Thomas Turner, a Host of Nieces, Nephews, and other Loving Relatives and Friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her Parents; Ollie Clay and Violet Naomi Goff, Brothers; Pete Goff, Charles Goff, and Paul Ray Goff.
Funeral Services for Barbara Ann Turner will be bed on Tuesday December 6, 2022 at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson Kentucky at 1:00 P.M. with George Watts officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest in The Jackson Cemetery with Will Turner, Ricky Turner, Ossie Wayne Turner, Snapper Strong, and Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Funeral Home on Monday December 5, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with Special Services at 7:00 P.M.
