The Barbourville Tigers’ season has ended after falling to Clay County 80-68 in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament on Wednesday night. Barbourville took an early ten-point lead before Clay County pulled out to as many as 14 points. Barbourville battled back to within two points, but it wasn’t enough as Clay County connected on crucial free throws down the stretch.
Barbourville jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead early in the game. Clay County seemed to have issues on the interior as the lead grew. However, Clay County shot the ball well from deep and from the charity stripe. A flurry of three pointers and free throws allowed Clay County to draw the game back to within single digits after Barbourville took a 10-point lead at 19-9. From there, Clay County went on a 6-2 run, giving Barbourville a 21-15 lead at the end of the first period.
Clay County began to further chip away at the Barbourville lead at the start of the second quarter, opening on a 4-0 run in the first 1:45 of the period. With just under seven minutes remaining, Clay County took their first lead of the game at 22-21 on a three-point shot. Barbourville regained the lead on the ensuing possession. However, Clay County continued to shoot well from long range, going on a 12-0 run to take a 34-23 lead. Clay County finished the second quarter on an 8-5 run to take a 42-28 lead into the half.
Barbourville’s first half offense was balanced, with six different players working their way into the scoring column. Clay County’s offense was running through Jacob Curry, who totaled 18 points in the first half to lead all scorers.
Barbourville opened the third quarter on an 12-4 run, cutting the Clay County lead to single digits at 48-40. A three-pointer extended the Clay County lead back to double digits as the lead grew to 51-40 with just under two and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter. In the final two minutes of the period, Clay County outscored Barbourville 6-4, to take a 57-44 lead into the final frame.
Barbourville opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and a lay up by Matthew Gray, allowing them to cut back to within 10 points at 59-49. Barbourville then went on an 8-0 run, drawing back to within two points, at 59-57. Connor Farmer connected on a layup for Clay County to halt the run and extend the lead to 61-57. As the lead grew to 66-59, Colby Martin connected on a layup through contact, but missed the free throw, leaving Barbourville trailing by five points with three minutes remaining in the game, 66-61. From there, Clay County went on a 6-0 run to take a 72-61 lead with one-minute remaining in the game. With Barbourville fouling to save precious time, Clay County capitalized from the charity stripe, allowing them to secure a 12-point victory.
Barbourville finishes the season with a record of 13-15. Shawn Vaugh led the Tigers in scoring this season, averaging 16.4 points-per-game. He also led the team in rebounding with six boards a game. Matthew Gray was the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points-per-game. He was also second on the team in rebounding, averaging 4.2 boards per outing.
