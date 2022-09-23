The Barbourville middle school girls' basketball team celebrated its 8th graders on Thursday night for 8th Grade Night at Barbourville school.
MaKenna Stewart was escorted by parents Solomon and Lori Stewart. Kalli Magee was escorted by her mother Kristen Magee. Rebekah Daniels was escorted by her parents Dee and Casey Daniels. Leah Bruce was escorted by her parents Christian and Whitney Bruce. Carley Clark was escorted by her parents Ellen and Buddy Bingham and Rodgerick and Stacy Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.