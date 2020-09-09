The 146th running of the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (Grade I) saw Shedaresthedevil claim the Lillies in the fastest Kentucky Oaks race in history at 1:48.28. Shedaresthedevil crossed the finish line first in a field of nine under sunny skies and fast track conditions.
“Congratulations to the connections of Shedaresthedevil and special thanks to all of the horse owners, trainers and jockeys who enthusiastically cooperated through a number of protocol changes this year,” said Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We were thrilled to be able to host a virtual Survivors tribute and to continue our charitable partnership with Norton Breast Health Center and Derby Divas.”
Shedaresthedevil, owned by Qatar Racing, Flurry Racing Stables and Big Aut Farms and bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm, LLC, passed ultimate third-place finisher Gamine at the 1/8th pole and held off a late run from runner-up Swiss Skydiver to win the Longines Kentucky Oaks by 1 1/2 lengths at odds of 15-1 in a final time of 1:48.28, the fastest in Kentucky Oaks history. Jockey Florent Geroux and trainer Brad Cox connected for their second Oaks victory, having also shared victory in 2018 with today’s La Troienne victor, Monomoy Girl. Shedaresthedevil is the daughter of Daredevil out of Starship Warpspeed and now has lifetime earnings of over $1.2 million.
The Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade presented by Kroger was celebrated virtually on Kentucky Derby social media channels with a video montage of the 146 survivors’ powerful and uplifting stories. The Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade celebrates individuals who are battling or have overcome breast or ovarian cancer. Those selected for this year’s Survivors Parade will be given the opportunity to march down Churchill Downs’ historic homestretch prior to the running of the Kentucky Oaks in 2021.
The Churchill Downs Incorporated Foundation donated $50,000 to benefit the Breast Health Program at Norton Cancer Institute and helped raise an additional $15,000 through online donations to ensure underserved women have access to mammograms and other key services to help prevent, detect and treat breast cancer. Churchill Downs has contributed over $1 million to charitable partnerships dedicated to the early detection and prevention of breast and ovarian cancer through its annual Kentucky Oaks “Pink Out.”
Wagering from all-sources on the full Kentucky Oaks race card totaled $30.8 million compared to $60.2 million on the 2019 Kentucky Oaks. All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Oaks race was $10.0 million compared to $19.4 million from last year’s Kentucky Oaks race. The decline in handle for the Oaks race card was primarily a result of lower field sizes, a heavy favorite in the Oaks race, and a lack of on-track wagering.
