STANTON, KY – Due to the broad public health concerns of the COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 Corn Festival has been canceled with even more energy being directed to the 2021 festival. This was not an easy decision but after much consideration, the Powell County Action Committee reached this conclusion May 26, 2020 at a special meeting held socially distanced at the Stanton City Park. The committee has already begun the process of contacting vendors, sponsors, and other related entities. Thank you for your support and understanding. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!
The 2021 Stanton Corn Festival to be held August 6th - 7th - 8th, 2021. Corn Festival 2021 will be the biggest, corniest, best festival yet! The Powell County Corn Festival is held in a beautiful mountain setting of the quaint little town of Stanton, Kentucky, under the old-growth shade trees of the Community Park on Halls Lane. The park is adjacent to the Powell County High School/Middle School campuses. Just Follow the Corn off Mountain Parkway Exit 22 all the way to the festival. The three-day festival boasts more than one hundred vendors, eight performers, and eight thousand attendees annually. For more information about the Corn Festival 2021 visit cornfestivalky.org. Disability Accessible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.