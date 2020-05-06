Congrats to our graduating 8th Graders! You have a very bright future ahead of you!
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Two Additional Deaths from COVID-19 Reported in Jackson County: Total Dead Now Stands at 11
- Business ‘very strong’ for local CPA
- Beshear Details Expanded Reopening of Health Care, Businesses
- Ninth Death from COVID-19 Reported in Jackson County
- Kentucky Healthcare Providers Receive $452 Million to Combat Coronavirus from McConnell’s CARES Act
- Knox Board sets last day for students
- Still, No COVID Cases "Reported" in Lee County
- 1 New Case Reported in Jackson County (Sunday, May 03rd): Total Cases in Jackson County Now 59
- What should graduation look like?
- Ky. Office of Rural Health to administer nearly $4 million in federal funds to rural hospitals
Latest News
- Courthouse Comments by Chuck Caudill LC Judge Exec.
- 2020 LCMS 8th Grade Graduates
- James Watterson Receives the Pigman Scholarship for Engineering at UK
- Dale Morris, Sr. age 73
- CoreCivic Announces Hiring Commitment, Employee Hero Bonus Program Amid COVID-19
- Country Garden Greenhouse a 2020 Certified Farm Market
- Why National Census Data is NO Joke
- The Disinfectant Don
- LCE 2020 Kindergarten Graduates
- LCE 5th Grade Graduates
- Fire Destroys Old Mays Motel on Booneville Road (Hwy 11)
- A Note from Lee Co Judge-Executive
- McGrath Provides $3,000 to Helping Hands to Support ‘Grandmothers Helping Grandmothers’ in Beattyville
- A Legislative Perspective on the Kentucky General Assembly with State Representative Cluster Howard
- Republican Perspective for THOSE WHO LOVE TRUMP
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
