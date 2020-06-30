2020 Primary Election Results

The Winners Are:

Republican Presidential Candidate: Donald Trump 87%

Democrat Presidential Candidate: Joe Biden 68%

US Representative 5th District:

Republican: Hal Rogers 91%

Democrat: Josh Hicks 73%

US Senator:

Republican: Mitch McConnell 83%

Democrat: Amy McGrath 45%

State Representative of 91st District:

Republican: Bill Wesley 51%

Duncil - 17%

Williams - 16%

Thatcher - 15%

Democrat: Paula Clemons-Combs 51%

Hogan - 32%

Shouse - 17%

