2020 Primary Election Results

The Winners Are:
Republican Presidential Candidate: Donald Trump 87%
Democrat Presidential Candidate: Joe Biden 68%
US Representative 5th District:
Republican: Hal Rogers 91%
Democrat: Josh Hicks 73%
US Senator:
Republican: Mitch McConnell 83%
Democrat: Amy McGrath 45%
State Representative of 91st District:
Republican: Bill Wesley 51%
Duncil - 17%
Williams - 16%
Thatcher - 15%
Democrat: Paula Clemons-Combs 51%
Hogan - 32%
Shouse - 17%
