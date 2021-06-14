2021 FISHING FORECAST AND TIPS

Welcome to the 2021 Fishing Forecast for Kentucky’s major fisheries. The forecast is based on 2020 fish population surveys, creel surveys, fish stockings, and historical knowledge of the fisheries. The Forecast is designed to assist anglers in planning their fishing trips and improve their fishing success. Additional fishing information is available from the Department’s website at fw.ky.gov or by obtaining copies of the 2021 Sport Fishing and Boating Guide available at most sporting goods stores. The Kentucky Trout Waters brochure is contained in the 2021 Fishing and Boating Guide. To locate fishing access sites in Kentucky, visit our website and click on “Fish” and then “Find a Place to Fish”. You will be able to search for your favorite water bodies and get directions to all major boat launches and access sites. Opening day of the 2021 fishing season starts March 1 with the new year’s license, so take a trip to your local sporting goods store, get online at fw.ky.gov, or call 1-877-598-2401 to purchase your 2021 fishing license. The Fishing Forecast is partially financed through funds provided by your purchase of fishing equipment and motor boat fuels under the Federal Sport Fish Restoration Program.
New and Expanding Fisheries in 2021 • Rainbow trout will be stocked for the first time in Wolf Creek in Martin County. • Rainbow trout will be stocked for the first time in Robert J. Barth Lake (Campbell County) in November. • Chimney Top Creek in Wolfe County will receive a stocking of 450 6-inch rainbow trout in the fall. • Pools 4 and 5 of the Kentucky River will be stocked with blue catfish in 2021. New Up-and-Comers Several lakes have shown improvements in their fisheries in the last year. You might try to get in on the action at the following water bodies: • Largemouth bass at Shanty Hollow Lake (Warren and Edmonson counties). • Bluegill at Briggs Lake (Logan County), Shanty Hollow Lake (Warren and Edmonson counties), and Wood Creek Lake (Laurel County). • Crappie at Barren River Lake (Allen and Barren counties) and Guist Creek Lake (Shelby County). • Saugeye at Taylorsville Lake (Spencer, Anderson, and Nelson counties). • Channel catfish at Briggs Lake (Logan County), Fagan Branch Lake (Marion County), and Marion County Lake (Marion County). • White bass at Barkley Lake and Tailwaters (Trigg, Lyon and Livingston counties), Green River Lake (Taylor and Adair counties), and Herrington Lake (Mercer, Boyle, and Garrard counties). • Muskie at Buckhorn Lake (Leslie and Perry counties). • Rainbow trout at the Cumberland Tailwater (Russell, Cumberland, Clinton, and Monroe counties). Fishing Forecast Cheat Sheet Make sure you check out the new Fishing Forecast Cheat Sheet located towards the beginning of this publication. For those looking for a quick answer to where the best fishing can be found for each species, the Cheat Sheet is your guide. The Cheat Sheet lets you know which lakes are forecasted to provide good to excellent fishing for each of your favorite fish species. Just look up the species you are interested in and then see which lakes have a check mark next to them. These are the lakes which will provide the best chance for a memorable fishing trip for that species. The Cheat Sheet is located on two pages, so if you don’t see the species you are interested in on the first page, make sure to check the following page. Contributors • Adam Martin, Nick Simpson and Justin Graben – Western Fisheries District • Jeremy Shiflet, Maddy Ruble and Michael Kinney – Northwestern Fisheries District • Eric Cummins, Kayla Boles and Phillip Matlock – Southwestern Fisheries District • Jeff Crosby, David Baker and Danny Duvall – Central Fisheries District • Tom Timmermann, Justin Heflin and Chad Nickell – Northeastern Fisheries District • Marcy Anderson, Bradley Hartman and Dirk Bradley – Southeastern Fisheries District • Jason Russell and Mark Harless – Eastern Fisheries District Late Winter/Early Spring Fishing Frenzy As warm winds begin to flow over Kentucky, put your new fishing license to good use by trying a few early spring fishing hot spots. In March, fish activity begins in the smaller bodies of water such as farm ponds and smaller public lakes as water temperatures reach the 50’s. These smaller, shallower bodies of water warm quicker than reservoirs in spring. Late winter and early spring may be the best time of the year to catch big fish. Trophy largemouth bass, especially females, are at their heaviest weight of the entire year during late winter and early spring. Female bass feed heavily during this time to provide fuel for the upcoming spawn. Farm ponds and smaller public lakes are prime spots for early spring largemouth bass fishing before the larger bodies of water warm enough for bass to feed. A few of the best lakes for catching trophy bass in spring are Lake Barkley, Kentucky Lake and Lake Malone in western Kentucky along with Cedar Creek, Kincaid and Guist Creek lakes in central Kentucky. Greenbo Lake in northeast Kentucky and Wood Creek Lake in southeast Kentucky both produced multiple state record largemouth bass in the past. Lake Beshear in west Kentucky, Barren River Lake in west-central Kentucky, along with Herrington and Green River lakes in central Kentucky also offer excellent early spring bass fishing. Dewey, Fishtrap, Fishpond, and Highsplint lakes give east Kentucky anglers a great shot for an early spring trophy largemouth bass. The new Kentucky state record largemouth bass (14-pound 9.5-ounce) was caught from Highsplint Lake in 2019. If you are after smallmouth bass, head to Green River Lake, Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake, Dale Hollow Lake and Fishtrap Lake for a good chance at catching the smallmouth bass of a lifetime in late winter and early spring. Streams also provide excellent fishing for smallmouth bass in early spring throughout southwestern, central, and eastern Kentucky. Adult fish migrate from their winter habitat in deep, slow moving holes in the lower sections of streams to spawning areas in smaller tributary streams. Elkhorn Creek, South Fork of the Licking River and several upper Kentucky, Green and Barren river tributaries offer the best spring fishing opportunities for smallmouth bass. The upper Levisa Fork is also a great smallmouth fishery. Slab crappie are ready to be caught, beginning in late winter, at many reservoirs in central and western Kentucky. Catches of crappie over 12 inches are not uncommon at Barkley and Kentucky lakes during this time. Black crappie move into shallow water well before the spawning season in early March, so start early for these fish. Other good bets for crappie include Herrington, Taylorsville, Cumberland, Dewey, Carr Creek, Rough, Nolin, Barren and Buckhorn lakes as well as Ohio River embayments. Excellent white bass fishing can be found during the early spring in the upper sections of reservoirs such as Barkley, Cave Run, Nolin River, Taylorsville, Herrington, and Fishtrap lakes. The Kentucky, Green and Ohio rivers offer excellent spring white bass fishing. During late winter, sauger and walleye fishing peaks in tailwaters below dams on the Ohio, lower Kentucky, Cumberland and Tennessee rivers. Lake Cumberland, Dale Hollow, Laurel River and Carr Creek lakes possess excellent walleye fisheries. If you are interested in muskellunge, they move in spring to shallow shoreline structure and headwater areas in search of warmer water at Cave Run, Green, Buckhorn and Dewey lakes. Remember, a 36-inch minimum size limit and one fish daily creel limit is in effect for muskellunge at Cave Run, Green, and Dewey lakes. A 40-inch minimum size limit and one fish daily creel limit is in effect at Buckhorn Lake. Do not forget to take advantage of trout waters such as seasonal catch-and-release trout streams, lakes stocked with trout in winter months, Fishing in Neighborhood (FINs) lakes stocked with trout and the Cumberland River tailwater and Hatchery Creek below Lake Cumberland in late winter and early spring. Trout bite willingly in cold water.
