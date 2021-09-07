be

- Best Mechanic: Rod’s Auto Repair

- Best Elected Official: Bill Wesley

- Best Retail: Blooming Sensations

- Best Grocery: Jack’s IGA

- Best Hair Salon: Hair Village

- Best Car Dealership: Don Begley Auto Sales

- Best Photographer: Israel Osborne

- Best Hardware Store: Congleton Bros.

- Best Lodging: Chocolat Inn

- Best Electric Co: Jackson Energy

- Best Florist: Beattyville Florist

- Best Police Officer: Jacob Sparks

- Best Financial Institution: Citizens Bank

- Best Bank Teller: Mary McIntosh

- Best Medical Facility: Mercy Health of Lee County

- Best Doctor: Late Dr. James Noble

- Best Nurse Practitioner: Heather Price

- Best Pharmacy: Village Apothecary

- Best Veterinarian: Dr. David Moore

- Best Pastor: Mark Treadway

- Best Church: Community Christian Church

- Best Breakfast & Dinner: Bobcat Dairy Bar

- Best Lunch: Los Two Brothers

- Best Burger: Hilltop Pizza

- Best Pizza: Lee Co Rec Center

- Best BBQ & Fish: Brenda’s Smoke Shack

- Best Ice Cream & Shakes: Dairy Queen

 

Tags

Recommended for you