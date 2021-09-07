- Best Mechanic: Rod’s Auto Repair
- Best Elected Official: Bill Wesley
- Best Retail: Blooming Sensations
- Best Grocery: Jack’s IGA
- Best Hair Salon: Hair Village
- Best Car Dealership: Don Begley Auto Sales
- Best Photographer: Israel Osborne
- Best Hardware Store: Congleton Bros.
- Best Lodging: Chocolat Inn
- Best Electric Co: Jackson Energy
- Best Florist: Beattyville Florist
- Best Police Officer: Jacob Sparks
- Best Financial Institution: Citizens Bank
- Best Bank Teller: Mary McIntosh
- Best Medical Facility: Mercy Health of Lee County
- Best Doctor: Late Dr. James Noble
- Best Nurse Practitioner: Heather Price
- Best Pharmacy: Village Apothecary
- Best Veterinarian: Dr. David Moore
- Best Pastor: Mark Treadway
- Best Church: Community Christian Church
- Best Breakfast & Dinner: Bobcat Dairy Bar
- Best Lunch: Los Two Brothers
- Best Burger: Hilltop Pizza
- Best Pizza: Lee Co Rec Center
- Best BBQ & Fish: Brenda’s Smoke Shack
- Best Ice Cream & Shakes: Dairy Queen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.