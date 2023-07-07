The annual dinner of the Beattyville/LC Chamber of Commerce was held this past weekend at the museum. Congrats to the Beattyville Kiwanis who was presented with the Community Impact Award for their service to the community for the past 100 years. The dinner was catered by Brenda Combs, music provided by Scott Griffin and flower arrangements provided by Petal & Pony Farm of Southfork.
