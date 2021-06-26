25 Mile South Fork River Overnight Kayak Trip In The Books

On Saturday, 18 kayakers started their 25 mile trip from the Wolfe Creek Ramp in Booneville, KY along the South Fork River to Beattyville. Kayakers came from Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, and from around Kentucky participated in the weekend event hosted by Beattyville/Lee County Tourism and Owsley County Tourism. After a full day of paddling, the group set up camp half way at the Fish Creek Ramp and were catered a meal that evening.
Then they sat around the fire to roast marshmallows before turning in for the night. The next morning they loaded up on breakfast items provided by the Lee County Diabetes Coalition, broke camp and launched back in the river for the second leg of their journey which would take them to Beattyville, KY.
Along the way many fished, searched the shoals for treasures, and even did some magnet fishing under the bridges. One paddler even found an old George Jones cassette tape. They enjoyed the swift water as they cruised through the shoals. Many commented on sightings which was evidence from the historic flood in March. Beautiful rock formations and wildlife in the area had everyone’s camera’s out.
The group reached Beattyville on Sunday afternoon and was greeted by Pat Banks, Kentucky Riverkeeper, David Brown Kinlock, with the Appalachian Hydro Associates, David Hamilton and other board members on the Kentucky River Authority
At the completion of 25 miles, at the Birthplace of the Kentucky River, the group welcomed summer officially with a ribbon cutting in celebration of the Kentucky River Water Trail.
Special thank you to the Beattyville Baptist Church, Lee County Search and Rescue, Owsley and Lee County Conservation District, Lee County Diabetes Coalition, and Kentucky Wildlands, Pride Clean Up, and individual volunteers, for their support of this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.