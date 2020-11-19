Kentucky trails Tennessee after first day of blood battle
LEXINGTON, Ky. – November 16, 2020 With the first day of the 33rd annual Big Blue Crush now complete, Kentucky has gotten off to a great start, seeing 390 Wildcat fans roll up their sleeves to donate. However, Medic Regional Blood Center took an early lead in the competition with 421 opening-day donations.
“Today was a great start to the week and a great boost to the blood supply,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for Kentucky Blood Center. “We’re grateful to the loyal donors who came out today to help kick off a really important week, and we need Cats fans to show their strength and commitment to their community by rolling up their sleeves this week.”
To ensure a sufficient blood supply for the holidays, KBC and Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville annually compete to see whose donors can give the most blood the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Kentucky leads the rivalry 18 to 13 with one tie.
As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a long-sleeved Crush T-shirt and are entered to win a 65” Samsung Crystal UHD television. All donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through the end of 2020 as well.
KBC urges Kentucky fans to help gain ground and take the lead by visiting any KBC donor center (open 9 am – 6 pm for Crush) or by donating at a mobile blood drive through Friday. A complete list of drive locations and hours is available at www.kybloodcenter.org/events/big-blue-crush-2020.
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
Pikeville Donor Center
472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. Donors awaiting results of a COVID-19 test should not attempt to donate.
Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space and social distancing permit. Face coverings are required. To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
About Kentucky Blood Center
Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.
