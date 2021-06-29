40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival to be Held at Joseph-Beth Booksellers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 24, 2021) – Kentucky Humanities will present the 40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival (formerly Kentucky Book Fair) on Saturday, November 6, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green. The festival, which was founded in Frankfort by journalist Carl West in 1981 and organized by a group of volunteers for decades, is now a program of Kentucky Humanities and has been hosted in Lexington since 2018.
“The Kentucky Book Festival is a one-of-a-kind experience, allowing readers to meet authors and illustrators face-to-face. Imagine walking into a bookstore and being able to ask an author your burning questions about their inspiration, writing habits, and upcoming books? The KBF will enable booklovers to do just that this year—more than ever—by hosting the event at an actual bookstore,” said Kentucky Book Festival Director Sara Woods. “We’re elated to partner with Joseph-Beth in this way to bring the magic of books and storytelling to readers where some of the best literary experiences occur: an indie bookstore.”
The Kentucky Book Festival is the preeminent literary gathering of the Commonwealth and has a long history of bringing in top-tier authors from Kentucky and across the U.S. to connect booklovers with hundreds of authors, spark engaging conversations, and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing. More than 100 authors from across the country will participate in book-signings, presentations, or other special programs in a safe and fun setting. With various daytime and evening events offered, it’s the biggest bookish celebration in Kentucky! Past speakers include Wendell Berry, John Grisham, Nikky Finney, Rosemary Wells, Frank X Walker, and many more. To keep up with announcements, featured guests, and more, visit www.kybookfestival.org.
“Being part of the community and encouraging reading and literacy is at the heart of everything we do at Joseph-Beth,” said Adam Miller, CEO and President of Joseph-Beth Booksellers. “We fundamentally believe that encouraging reading and writing can dramatically help both that individual but also society. We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Kentucky Humanities by hosting a truly one-of-a-kind and memorable Kentucky Book Festival at Joseph-Beth this year.”
Joseph-Beth believes that reading and learning can help broaden hearts and minds and is honored to provide a place where ideas are shared, knowledge is gained, and memories are created. In addition to hosting more bestselling authors, celebrities, public figures, and politicians than any other local organization, Joseph-Beth supports the community with its Gives Back rewards program which has given over $175,000 to local charities since its inception. Whether coming in for the Kentucky Book Festival, story-time, dining at Brontë Bistro, attending an author signing, or browsing the new releases, the Joseph-Beth team is happy to help and be part of the community.
Invited speakers and a full roster of attending authors for the Kentucky Book Festival, along with the event schedule and information about volunteering, will be available on kybookfestival.org in August. Follow @KYHumanities on social media for updates.
“It’s exciting to look forward to the Kentucky Book Festival every year,” says Kentucky Humanities Executive Director Bill Goodman. “It really is one of the best days Kentucky has to offer. This new partnership with Joseph-Beth makes it even better. We are so happy to be a part of it.”
In 2020, the Kentucky Book Festival was held virtually due to the pandemic. Despite having to pivot to an online platform, book festival programs attracted more than 2,200 registrants. Past programs can be viewed at kybookfestival.org/events.
Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, visit kyhumanities.org. To schedule an interview with Sara Woods, please contact sara.volpi@uky.edu or 859-257-4317.
