Owsley County and Powell County were the first game in the opening round of the 56th district tournament in Booneville Tuesday, February 21, and although the young Owls gave a valiant effort the Pirates were able to pull away and win 80-67 and qualify for Friday’s championship game.
The Owls junior guard Wes Cope had the hot hand all game and kept his team within striking distance with a flurry of 3 point shots and scoring drives. He finished with a game high 30 points. Junior guard Seth Schott scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half to keep the game within distance. But after a 19-18 first quarter lead by the Pirates the Owls went cold and Powell went on a run that saw their lead increase to 46-29 at the half. Jack Rose and Brayden Brandenburg did most of scoring for the Pirates with 28 and 20 points respectively. The Owls cut the lead to 10 at one time but Powell was able to increase it again and finally won by a score of 80-67.
Owsley scoring: Wes Cope 30, Seth Schott 20, Andrew Terry 4, Chase Pryse 6, Dylan Gay 7.
Powell Scoring: Jack Rose 28, Brayden Brandenburg 20, Bryson Edwards 15, Dylan Carter 3, Cameron Delrosario 6, Dalton Humble 2.
The second game of the evening matched Estill
County and Lee County, teams who had split their regular season games. Lee broke out of the gate like Secretariat and took a 17-10 lead after one quarter. But Estill went on a huge run in the second quarter, outscoring Lee 24-10 to take a 34-27 lead into halftime intermission. The Bobcats cut into the lead with a run of their own in the third and trailed 47-44. However, Kade Benton took over for the Engineers in the last quarter and helped his team to a 29-17 scoring advantage to pull away and defeat the Bobcats 76-63. Estill advances to Friday’s 7:00 pm championship game vs Powell County. These two close neighboring schools are huge rivals and big schools so anyone planning on coming to the game Friday needs to arrive as early as possible.
Estill scoring: Kade Benton 34, Kenny Rose 6, Payton Riddell 21, Parker Maybriar 9, Craig Chaney 6.
Lee scoring: Zach Watterson 14, Trenton Combs 10, James Moore 16, Jack Fox 10, Bryce Angel 11.
By: Deron Mays
