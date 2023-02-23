The girls 56th District Tournament action kicked off Monday, February 20 at the Owsley County Gymnasium, nicknamed The Palace many years ago, with Owsley County’s number 1 seed Lady Owls taking on the 4th seed Lee County Lady Kats in the opening game. The two teams had played twice during the season with Owsley winning both contest convincingly. This game took a similar path with Owsley jumping out to a 28-12 lead and taking a 42-19 lead into halftime. The game finished with a running clock and a 69-33 Lady Owls victory.
Owsley scoring: Carly Smith 26, Addison Terry 9, Macey Brown 16, Layah Lynch 8, Shelby Murray 8, Kenzie Grubb 2.
Lee scoring: Kaley White 10, Preslee Cundiff 16, Cayden Fox 1, Trinity Price 1, Aaliyah Combs 2, Jozzelyn Plowman 3.
The second game of the evening was between Powell County and Estill County. This was a game of two halves, with the first two quarters back and forth lead exchanges and the second half dominated by the Lady Engineers.
The first quarter was tied 13-13 and Estill had a 1 point advantage at the half at 26-25. But after intermission the Lady
Engineers turned up the heat and forced some turnovers and went on a run behind excellent play of junior guard Sarah Baker. She was able to connect on several treys and finished the game with 19 points. Estill went in to claim a 60-47 victory and earn the right to play Owsley in the 7:00 pm championship game Thursday.
Estill scoring: Sarah Baker 19, Jaycee Long 18, Haley Angel 10, Ava Hale 6, Callie Snowden 7.
Powell scoring: Trinity Romans 21, Mikyra Caudill 16, Cloe Grater 4,Emily Reed 2, Carly Rogers 4.
By: Deron Mays
