8-year-old Lee County Baseball Player Wyatt Horn, the son of Jordan and Nikki Horn, has earned a spot on the Northeast Region USSSA All American 8U Baseball Team.
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, try-outs were held at D-Bat (a baseball training facility) in Lexington, KY. Athletes were evaluated through multiple facets including athletic testing, position evaluations, and hitting evaluations.
On April 26, 2023, his parents received an e-mail that was titled “Congratulations USSSA All American Athlete!” Within the email, Wyatt was congratulated on his selection to the USSSA All American Games. Wyatt was 1 of 36 athletes selected from 17 states in the Northeast Region.
In July, Wyatt will travel to the beautiful Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida to showcase his baseball skills and compete against some of the best players in the country. As a participant in this prestigious event, Wyatt will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience, make new friends, and memories that will last a lifetime.
Wyatt and his family would like to thank LCMHS Baseball Coaches Jason Osborne and Eddie Cundiff for being great coaches. They have motivated and encouraged Wyatt to excel in the sport he loves! Thank you for seeing his ability and pushing him to reach his full potential.
Also, special thanks to the community members who have donated items for auction, money, and those who are organizing the upcoming fundraisers to help raise funds for his trip. We are truly blessed with a great community, and we are very thankful!
