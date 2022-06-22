From Our Archives 6/20/13 - 6/27/13
Four Train Cars Derail: A possible axle break led to a four car wreck of a CSX train Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown area of Lee Co. According to a witness, the axle of one of the cars appeared to be broken, causing the destruction of numerous ties. No injuries involved.
Relay For Life Draws Large Crowd: Several hundred people turned out Friday for the Lee Co. Relay For Life held at the Saddle Club ring. Survivors were honored, food and refreshment were provided and balloons were released/ the survivors were the first to walk around the ring.
New Pastor: Doug and Trudi Roberts are our new pastors at the Zoe 1st Church of God. They have fit right in and the church is growing. I would like to take the to recommend them to everyone who is looking for a home church. They’re very enthusiastic and hard workers. They have scheduled us a revival this week with an excellent preacher; Rev. Sizemore. - Billy Davis.
LCHS Class of ’44 meets: Four members of the LCHS Class of 1944 met at Natural Bridge Lodge for lunch. This class has met yearly since 1984 and plan to to continue meeting each Friday before Memorial Day. Attending: Reva McMillion Crabtree, George Hobbs, Eula Smith, Nina Smyth Cockerham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.