Dear Friends,
On Friday December 24th, 2021 at approximately 4:30pm, we invited family and friends to join us at Newnam Funeral Home for our 24th annual “A Candle of Love” memorial service.
A single candle will be lit for each service that we have conducted since December 24th 2020 and will be placed on our Wreath of Love. A family member, if present, will be asked to light their loved one’s candle. Unfortunately, because of Covid concerns, we have asked the Bray family to not provide refreshments this year which they have so graciously provided for the last 15 years. Local artist, Leighandra Shouse will be in attendance to personalize a memorial ornament in honor of your loved one beginning at 3:30pm. Please join us as we light “A Candle of Love”. If you plan to attend, or for more info contact Mike Newnam at 464-8132 or toll free 1-866-464-8132.
