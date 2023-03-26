As believers, one of our primary responsibilities is to share the love of Christ with those who do not yet know Him. Jesus Himself gave us this command when He said, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation" (Mark 16:15). However, it is not
enough to simply share the message of salvation with unbelievers; we must also
demonstrate the love of Christ in our actions. Today, we will explore the proper way for the church to act in love towards unbelievers.
First and foremost, we must remember that love is not just a feeling, but an action. As 1
John 3:18 says, "Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth." This means that we must actively demonstrate love towards unbelievers
through our words, our deeds, and our attitudes.
One practical way to do this is by showing kindness and generosity towards those who
are in need. This can take many forms, such as volunteering at a local food bank or
homeless shelter, offering to help someone with their groceries, or simply taking the time to listen to someone who is going through a difficult time. By showing compassion and concern for the physical needs of others, we can open the door for deeper spiritual conversations and demonstrate the love of Christ in a tangible way.
Another important way to show love towards unbelievers is by practicing hospitality.
This means welcoming others into our homes and our lives, regardless of their
background or beliefs. By opening up our lives in this way, we can build bridges of trust and understanding with those who may be skeptical of Christianity or the church. We can also demonstrate the love of Christ by serving others in practical ways, such as
cooking a meal for a new neighbor or offering to help with household chores.
In addition to these practical actions, we must also be intentional about our attitudes
towards unbelievers. We must resist the temptation to judge or condemn those who do
not yet know Christ, recognizing that we ourselves were once lost and in need of
salvation. Instead, we must approach unbelievers with humility and respect, recognizing that they are made in the image of God and are deserving of our love and compassion.
Finally, we must be bold in sharing the message of salvation with unbelievers,
recognizing that the gospel is the ultimate expression of Gods love towards humanity.
However, this must be done in a way that is respectful and sensitive to the individuals beliefs and background. We must listen carefully to their questions and concerns, and
seek to answer them with clarity and compassion. We must also be willing to share our
own personal stories of faith, demonstrating how the love of Christ has transformed our
own lives.
In conclusion, the proper way for the church to act in love towards unbelievers is to
actively demonstrate love through our actions, our attitudes, and our words. By showing kindness and compassion towards those in need, practicing hospitality, approaching unbelievers with humility and respect, and boldly sharing the message of salvation, we can build bridges of trust and understanding with those who do not yet know Christ.
Ultimately, it is through our love that we can lead others to experience the life-changing power of the gospel and become followers of Christ. At Grace Fellowship, we not only talk about things like this, we ARE a church like this!
