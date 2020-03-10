On Tuesday, February 25th, the Lee County Extension Office started the Cook Together, Eat Together series at 5 P.M. for families at the Extension Service. The recipe that
everyone participated in was "Breakfast Burritos". Laken Campbell, FCS Agent demonstrated the proper way to crack an egg, measure dry vs wet ingredients, grate cheese,
sauté, beat eggs, and roll a burrito. SNAP Ed Assistant, presented the program. Jennifer Burgess, SNAP Ed Assistant taught a lesson on "Breakfast". The participants enjoy the
all hands on experience.
For more information on cooking classes, contact the Lee County Extension Office at 606-464-2759.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.