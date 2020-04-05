A Different View

I’m sure you have, and so have I, heard someone say we don’t need the Old Testament. Really? Let me give some scripture that refutes that statement. In II Timothy 3:16-17 KJV, it says, “ All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.” And Jesus then responded to the Jewish leaders in Johns 5: 38 and 39, “for you refuse to believe in me or to embrace me as God’s messenger. You are busy analyzing the Scriptures (What scriptures? The Old Testament because the New Testament has not been written yet.) Everything you read points to me.”
Then, in Like 4:20-21, it says, “After he read (the Old Testament scroll) he handed it back to the minister and said, ‘This day is the scripture fulfilled in your ears.’”
Another scripture from Acts 2:16 (This was on the day of Pentecost when the Holy Spirit had come.) says, “Peter stood up and told the crowd, ‘This is the fulfillment of what was prophesied through the prophet Joel.’ (Joel 2:28-32)”
Now, one last proof of our need to study the Old Testament is in II Peter 1:20-21 KJV, it says, “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.” KJV (not by or from the prophets own minds or human impulse.) Prophecies were given to individuals and to nations at a particular time in history, and yes, there are prophets today, that are given prophecies by the Holy Spirit as specified in Ephesians 4:11 KJV, “ And he gave some apostles; and some prophets; and some evangelists; and some pastors and teachers…” It is, also, mentioned in I Corinthians 12:28.
Now, having said all that, I want to quote Isaiah 26:20-21 from the Amplified Bible, while remembering, “no prophecy is of any private interpretation.” If it is applied once to a time or place, it can also apply to another time or place. If it was true then, can it still not hold true for today?
In Isaiah 26:20-21, it says, “Come, my people, enter your chambers (room; house) and shut your doors behind you; hide yourselves for a little while until the wrath is past. For behold, the Lord is coming out of His place (Heaven) to punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity; the earth also will disclose the blood shed upon her and will no longer cover her slain and conceal her guilt.”
What do you think? How about the time we live in today?
