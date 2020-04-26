A Different View

I don’t think anyone would deny that we are living in troubled times. It should come as no surprise; for Jesus said, “in this world we would have tribulation.” Troubles? Does anyone think these are not troubling times? In Matthew 6:21 we read, “for your heart will always pursue what you value as your treasure.”
So..what do you value? Verse 34 says, “refuse to worry about tomorrow, but deal with each challenge that comes your way, one day at a time. Tomorrow will take care of itself.” But just before Jesus said that, He said (Verse 33) “but seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness; and all these things (what things? Food, clothing, our needs) shall be added unto you.”
His kingdom and His righteousness? It means to desire, to possess, to seek earnestly, to be sought carefully. What is His righteousness? The act of doing what is in agreement with God’s standards. Just plain doing the right thing, period!
With the rhetoric of today, makes one wonder if there isn’t an attitude of many who want to be told “smooth things” like in the book of Isaiah, chapter 30 verses 10-12. They said, “prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophecy deceits…cause the Holy One of Israel to cease from before us.” Verse 12, “Beacause ye despise this word God said and trust in oppression and perverseness…in other words as it says in the New Testament, “you will reap what you sow.”
Matthew 24:12-13 says, “there will be such an increase of sin and lawlessness that those whose hearts once burned with passion for God and others will grow cold. But keep your hope (or endure) to the end and you will experience life and deliverance.” Psalm 37:9 says, “for one day the wicked will be destroyed but those who trust in the Lord will live safe and sound with blessings of overflowing.”
Verse 25 tells us too, “I was once young, but now I am old. But I have never seen the righteous forsaken nor their seed begging for bread.” And Psalm 23 is an assurance, “the Lord is my best friend and my shepherd…even when I go through the valley of the shadow of death, You remain close to me and lead me through it all the way.” And Proverbs 3:5-7 says, “trust in the Lord completely and do not rely on your own opinions.”
I could go on but will repeat what Jesus said in another place, “fear not for I have overcame the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.