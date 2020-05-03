A Different View

     Since there is so much uncertainty in the world today, I think the following verses taken from Psalm 32, the Passion Translation, should be first of all a soul searching and then secondly comforting and waning words that should awaken the unconcerned, unbelievers, the complacent. Psalm 32:1 “How happy and fulfilled are those whose rebellion has been forgiven, those whose sins are covered by the blood.” Note: Hebrew word for forgiven means lifted off. Sin’s guilt is a burden that must be lifted off of our souls. Psalm 32:6 “This is what I have learned through it all (when sins were confessed) all believers should confess their sins to God….for if you do this, when sudden storms of life overwhelm, you’ll be kept safe.” Note: the reference for this verse is Proverbs 2:13 that says “For they have left the highway of holiness and walk in the ways of the darkness.” Psalm 32:8-11 “I hear the Lord saying, “I will stay close to you, instructing and guiding you along the pathway for your life. I will advise you along the way and lead you forth with My eyes as your guide. So don’t make it difficult; don’t be stubborn when I take you where you have not been before. Do not make Me tug you and pull you along. Just come with Me!” Verse 10. So my conclusion is this: many are the sorrows and frustrations of those who don’t come clean with God but when you trust in the Lord for forgiveness, His wrap around love will surround you. So celebrate the goodness of God! He shows this kindness to everyone who is His. Go ahead- shout for joy, all you upright ones who want to please Him!

